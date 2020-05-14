LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine University is offering a new online summer course about the pandemic, and it's open to the public.
Nearly two dozen Bellarmine professors will teach the class titled: "COVID-19: In This Together."
Students will learn about the pandemic and how it impacts economics, business, social science, theology and the arts. The syllabus includes four sections with each broken into multiple topics.
Individual Perspectives
- Interdisciplinary Health Foundations
- The Effect of the COVID-19 Virus on Older Adults
- Microbial Considerations
- Effect of COVID-19 on the Whole Body and Role of Exercise and Activity
Community Perspectives
- Public Health
- COVID-19 and Mental Health
- A View from the Frontlines
- Music and the Arts
- Social Determinants of Health
National Perspectives
- The Current and Future Impact of COVID-19 on Higher Education
- Something to Cheer for—A Return to Intercollegiate Athletics
- What We Owe Each Other & Justice and Fairness in Scarce Resource Allocation
- Mathematically Modeling the Spread of COVID-19
- Communication in the time of COVID-19
- Environmental Issues
- Economics
- Disparities and Inequity
Global Perspectives
- Saying Goodbye: The Good Death During the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Interpreting the Pandemic Theologically
- The Anthropology of Infectious Disease
- Social Justice and Inclusion and Data Visualization in a Global Pandemic
- A Look at Two Prominent Classical Theories of Ethics: Locke and Mill
- Understanding Threat Posed by Emerging Diseases/Behavioral Ecology of Viruses
The course offered by the School of Continuing and Professional Studies costs $75, but there is a discount available for Bellarmine alumni, YPAL members and seniors age 60 and over. It opens May 26, but since it is offered on video, students can work at their own pace.
The deadline to register is May 22. To register, or to get more information, CLICK HERE.
