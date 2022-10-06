LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County Public Schools is morning the loss of one of their own.
Superintendent Dr. Jesse Bacon said Michele Richardson, a nighttime custodian at Overdale Elementary School, was working Wednesday night when she died.
"Our hearts go out to her family and to our students and staff at Overdale, and we just ask that the entire community please keep them in your thoughts and prayers over the coming days," Bacon said. "There will be some difficult times ahead for the family."
Bacon said her cause of death will be determined and released by the coroner but he doesn't believe it was work-related. He said it seems to have been a health issue.
Counselors are available to students and staff at Overdale and will be there as long as they're needed.
"Even if our students didn't know Ms. Richardson, it may have some other feelings surface from previous incidents that they've gone through," Bacon said. "And so we're committed to providing as much mental health support to the Overdale family as we need to and so they'll be there as long as needed."
Richardson leaves behind two sons. Her family is asking for their privacy at this time.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.