CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A school bus is parked in the parking lot of Green Tree Mall and waiting for the community to "Pack the Bus."
From now through July 31, people can drop of new or gently used school supplies such as notebooks, pencils and backpacks at the Green Tree Mall. Drop off locations are inside the mall located near JD Sports and JCPenny.
All donations will go to the non-profit "Clarksville Cares," which will distribute the supplies to students in need throughout the 2023-2024 school year.
