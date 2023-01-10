LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fallout from a criminal investigation concerning Lanesville High School students continues.
The interim superintendent, Steve Morris, recently announced that the Harrison County Sheriff's investigative report led to two players on the boys' basketball team being permanently removed from the program and are not present at the school. At Tuesday night's school board meeting, Morris announced that the longtime head coach, Mikel Morris, was resigning at the end of the season.
WDRB News first learned in December that two teenage boys were charged after a parent reported "inappropriate touching" by one or more upperclassmen on the basketball team, according to Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith.
Smith said that the "alleged sexual battery occurred on school property, in the boys' locker room, and at or during school sponsored events on more than one occasion within the last two years." According to a press release from Lanesville Community Schools Superintendent Steve Morris, the school district contacted Department of Child Services and local law enforcements when the allegations were learned of.
Morris said all individuals involved are juveniles. He said all school employees are fully cooperating with the investigation.
Parents of alleged victims expressed their concerns at the December meeting, and some have hired attorney Larry Wilder, who says they are pursuing litigation.
"We don't believe it's just today. We don't believe it's just this year. We believe it's been a systemic ongoing mentality and a way of life in that gymnasium," Wilder said.
Wilder and parents say Lanesville Community Schools took too long to act.
"What we heard tonight that a man that couldn't maintain the safety of these young men is gonna stay for the rest of the year," Wilder said. "It's a half measure."
Matthew Beckman, an assistant coach, spoke in support for Miller at the meeting and told the room what the program will do moving forward.
"Remaining focused on the common goals, and opportunities, that may present themselves in the days ahead," Beckman said.
The resignation received a mixed reaction from the crowd, including some who want Miller to stay.
Wilder says he's pushing forward with litigation as the Sheriff's Office continues its investigation.
