LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) is updating its handbook.
The state's largest school district utilizes a handbook to outline discipline and expectations for nearly 100,000 students. On Monday, a group of students, teachers, principals and members of the community met to revise the JCPS Student Handbook as part of the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook Revision Committee.
The group has been working on updating the guidelines since November. It's now close to taking the recommendations to the board.
Revisions do not include any major changes to the discipline policy. But the updated handbook will add more resources so parents and students know where to look if they need help.
Matt Anderson, executive administrator of school culture and climate, said the handbook has resources for bullying prevention and mental health support.
"Any other need that they might have we want this to be a book that they turn to," Anderson said.
Another goal is to make the handbook more accessible and easier to understand for families. The handbook is available in 10 languages.
