MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews started working on a multi-million dollar project at Bullitt County Public Schools this week.
The work started on the high school football fields, soccer fields and the future field hockey fields.
"Turf field, expanded 8-lane track, new bleachers, press box, lighting, score boards and video boards at all three schools," BCPS Superintendent Dr. Jesse Bacon said.
But it's more than the athletic facilities.
An addition between Bullitt East High School and the old, Old Mill Elementary will transform the two into one school that could fit up to 2,000 students.
"We've seen a tremendous amount of growth there with new residential homes and neighborhoods going up really at a record pace in Mt. Washington," Bacon said.
That will include a fine arts addition with an auditorium.
"We're excited about the performing arts center that's going to be added there," Bacon said. "That'll be something that'll be utilized by everybody on that end of the county, something that we don't have on that end currently."
The district is also in the design phase for renovations at Bernheim Middle School. Bacon said all of these projects are happening in phases over the next three to four years.
"It's work that's been long overdue," Bacon said. "It's things that our students and our community need and deserve. We're really, really excited to be able to do this."
Phase one is expected to cost about $20.5 million.
"Our community is very, very supportive and very excited about what's happening and I think for a lot of them, they feel that it's a long time coming and we're happy to be in a position to be able to provide those things," Bacon said.
