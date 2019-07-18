LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- J. David Grissom, the retired banker and lawyer who has led the University of Louisville's board of trustees since 2017, is stepping down as the board's chairman.

Grissom will remain on the board but will not have an officer's position.

Mary Nixon, a retired financial executive from Louisville-based Yum! Brands, replaced Grissom as chairwoman of the board on Thursday.

With a gruff, no-nonsense style, Grissom took charge of the board after Gov. Matt Bevin replaced all its members in the wake of the forced resignation of former U of L President James Ramsey in 2016.

Key developments under Grissom's tenure include the hiring of Neeli Bendapudi, the university's first female president; the firing of former athletics director Tom Jurich and of men's basketball coach Rick Pitino after Louisville got caught in the FBI's college basketball recruiting probe; and an overhaul of the management university's nonprofit foundation.

Under Grissom, the university also completed a forensic investigation of the foundation and later sued Ramsey and other former aides for allegedly depleting the university's endowment with excessive spending.