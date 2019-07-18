J David Grissom on 6-8-17

University of Louisville board of trustees chairman J. David Grissom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- J. David Grissom, the retired banker and lawyer who has led the University of Louisville's board of trustees since 2017, is stepping down as the board's chairman.

Grissom will remain on the board but will not have an officer's position.

Mary Nixon, a retired financial executive from Louisville-based Yum! Brands, replaced Grissom as chairwoman of the board on Thursday.

With a gruff, no-nonsense style, Grissom took charge of the board after Gov. Matt Bevin replaced all its members in the wake of the forced resignation of former U of L President James Ramsey in 2016.

Key developments under Grissom's tenure include the hiring of Neeli Bendapudi, the university's first female president; the firing of former athletics director Tom Jurich and of men's basketball coach Rick Pitino after Louisville got caught in the FBI's college basketball recruiting probe; and an overhaul of the management university's nonprofit foundation.

Under Grissom, the university also completed a forensic investigation of the foundation and later sued Ramsey and other former aides for allegedly depleting the university's endowment with excessive spending.

Reach reporter Chris Otts at 502-585-0822, cotts@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Digital Reporter

Chris Otts reports for WDRB.com about business and economic topics, higher education and local / state government. He joined WDRB News in 2013 after seven years with The Courier-Journal. Got a tip? Chris is at 502-585-0822 and cotts@wdrb.com.