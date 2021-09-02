LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Spalding University's doctorate programs is now fully accredited.
The college's three-year Occupational Therapy Doctorate program was established six years ago. Last month, Spalding learned that program met the standards set by the U.S. Department of Education, becoming the first Kentucky program with this accreditation.
This allows graduates to become certified by the National Board for Certification in Occupational Therapy.
Spalding will keep this accreditation until 2028.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.