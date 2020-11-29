LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State University is mourning the loss of its first female president.
Dr. Mary L. Smith, 84, died Saturday evening at her home surrounded by her loved ones, according to a news release.
"There are no words to express the enormity of losing a chain breaker, like President Smith," said Kentucky State University President Dr. M. Christopher Brown II.
"Mary was more than just a pioneer — she was an incredible person. She was admired and known to many as a thoughtful, thorough and well-organized administrator and educator. Mary devoted her life to the pursuit of knowledge and public service."
Smith, who served as president from 1991 to 1998, was also the first African American female university president in Kentucky. Smith was known as a longtime advocate for access to education and oversaw several new additions to the university during her tenure.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date, as Smith's family has has asked for time to plan due to the coronavirus pandemic.
