LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Families got a glimpse at some of the happening this summer at local camps.
The Louisville Family Fun Summer Camp Fair happened on Sunday at Sawyer Hayes Community Center on Lakeland Road. There was 19 different camps from across the state, offering something for everyone.
"From art camp to resident camp to math camp," said Christine Vaughan with Louisville Family Fun. "It's sometimes nice just to learn that, 'yeah, that's where I'm sending my kid to, I feel good about this.' The kids really bonded with them and learned different camps that you might not have never known about."
The event also included prizes, free items and Kona Ice.
