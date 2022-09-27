LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fairdale High School students interested in becoming first responders got hands-on training from professionals on Tuesday.
Students in the school's law enforcement course participated in several training exercises, including pulling over their own teacher to simulate a DUI stop with a breathalyzer test.
"We try to get all the tools and toys and cool things that the police do and let them use it," said David Sanford, law enforcement instructor at Fairdale High School. "For example, we have radar guns, we have body cameras, we have handcuffs, we have quite a number of things."
Firefighters were also on hand to teach students about battling flames and dealing with a backdraft.
For some of the students, their interest in the field is all in the family.
"My uncle was a retired LMPD (officer), and as I grew up I listened to all his stories about how he helped all these people and it just made me wanna try and help people too," junior Bo Townsend said.
At the end of the program, students will get their emergency dispatch certification, giving them a head-start in getting into many first responder careers.
