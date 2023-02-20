LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Floyd County Democratic Party in New Albany is offering a scholarship to graduating Floyd County seniors headed to college.
The $1,000 scholarship will be offered to graduating high school seniors in Floyd County who are pursuing post-secondary education after high school. As part of the application process, individuals will need to complete the scholarship application, present two mentor ratings, provide high school transcripts and write a two-page essay.
"Public Education has always been a critical element in the preservation and growth of our Democracy," Floyd County Democratic Party Chair Adam Dickey said. "Our party believes in the value of a strong education system and this scholarship, now in its fifth year, is an extension of our commitment to empower local students to continue their academic endeavors."
Eligible individuals must live in Floyd County, Indiana, have a GPA of 2.5 and have been accepted to a college, university, trade or vocational school.
The scholarship can be used for tuition, school fees, housing, books or meal plans. The scholarship winner will be announced in May, and will be recognized at the Party's annual FDR Legacy Gala in June.
The deadline to apply for the scholarship is Friday, March 31, 2023.
For more details on the scholarship and to apply, click here, or call the Floyd County Democratic Party at 812-725-2020.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.