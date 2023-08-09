LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some students in Henderson, Kentucky, are taking city buses to school because there aren't enough school bus drivers.
Students at Henderson County Schools who don't have access to a district bus can meet in specific spots around the city. Then, a public bus will pick them up and drop them off at school.
Henderson is about 20 minutes south of Evansville, Indiana.
At the end of the school day, buses drop the students off at the same spot where they picked them up.
Officials call this a temporary fix while the district is short 15 bus drivers.
