LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Children and a bus driver had to evacuate a burning bus in southern Indiana on Tuesday.
The Jefferson County Indiana Sheriff's Office posted an image from the scene on North Bethany Road, in Deputy, which is west of Madison, Indiana.
Madison Consolidated Schools credited the "heroic efforts of veteran bus driver Jessie Ritzline and the quick action of students on the bus" in evacuating everyone safely. No injuries were reported.
The district said it communicated with families shortly after the incident, and buses were sent to the scene to get children home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
