LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana U.S. Senator Todd Young introduced a bill to expand school choice.
The Educational Choice for Children Act would provide $10 billion in annual tax credits. It was introduced by Young and fellow senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE-03).
The bill would be given to those making a donation to fund scholarships for students in kindergarten through 12th grade in public and private education.
"All students and their parents should have the opportunity to choose the type of education that best meets their needs," Young said in a news release. "Our bill will provide more families with critical educational resources while also empowering them to make decisions that help shape their children’s future."
There are an estimated two million students in the U.S. who are eligible to receive a scholarship. The funding could be used for tuition, fees, books and other equipment.
School choice is one of many education issues that have become a partisan battleground. One core question is how widely, if at all, taxpayer money should pay for private school tuition, instead of only financing public schools. Critics say such programs weaken public schools, whose costs remain high even if students transfer, taking some state funding with them.
Young said parents should have the chance to choose their child's type of education.
Kentucky lawmakers tried to pass a similar law and it was recently shot down by the state supreme court as it was ultimately viewed as tax dollars funding private school. In its unanimous decision, the high court said the 2021 measure violated the state's constitution as the justices upheld a lower court ruling issued more than a year ago.
