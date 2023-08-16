LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Test scores are in for Indiana, and they're showing thousands of third graders are still struggling to read.
The Indiana Department of Education released results from the 2022-2023 IREAD-3 assessment.
It shows nearly one in five students are still struggling to read by the end of third grade.
Education officials said Indiana's third grade literacy rates have been dropping for a decade, even before the pandemic.
Statewide, results showed more than 81% of third graders were proficient in reading.
But nearly 15,000 students or 18% need more help to meet grade-level reading standards.
