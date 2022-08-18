LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana University student died earlier this week.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies responded to an off-campus residence on a report of a person unconscious and unresponsive on Wednesday, reported by FOX59.
Police said a female student was administered three doses of Narcan, but didn't survive. She was involved with a campus sorority.
"Our thoughts go to the family and friends of IU student Avery McMillan. At this time, our Division of Student Affairs is reaching out to the campus community to provide services as needed," Chuck Carney, Indiana University spokesperson, said.
A 911 call came from a man who said he met the woman on Tuesday night around campus and they later ended up at his home that night. He told police he found her in poor condition the next morning.
