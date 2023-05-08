LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- IU Southeast celebrated its graduating class of 2023 Monday, one day after a tornado threw debris and ripped up trees on campus, and took off parts of the roof across the street.
The commencement was able to begin as planned at 10 a.m. Monday morning and wrapped up at about noon.
Hundreds of people took part in the celebration.
IUS said a total 788 students graduated.
The oldest person in this graduating class was 74, and the youngest was just 20.
