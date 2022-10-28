LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- False 911 calls stemming from school threats are creating chaos and fear across the country.
Several Jefferson County Public Schools received threats, none of which were credible, this week. The school district said they take every threat seriously and students need to know it's not a joke.
NPR found reports of 182 schools in 28 states got false calls between Sept. 13 to Oct. 21. JCPS even received a call from a sheriff's office in Maryland asking for information.
The first threat was found on a piece of paper at Carrithers Middle School.
On Wednesday, the school sent a letter to students' families after the threat was discovered. The letter from principal Dr. Denise Franklin-Williams said a student found a scribbled note on the floor with a threat against the school.
"The student followed the 'see something, say something' rule and brought the note to the attention of school administrators," Franklin-Williams said in the letter. "The possible threat was repeated on social media. We called JCPS Police which is now investigating."
Carrithers increased its security level on Thursday.
There was also a social media post saying there would be a shooting at CMS, leading some to interpret it as Crosby Middle School. Then it was changed to MCM, for Marion C. Moore School.
Noe Middle School sent a letter to families warning of the seriousness of false claims on Friday after a separate threat.
"These claims are investigated by police and could result in criminal charges," Jennifer Cave, principal of Noe Middle School, wrote in the letter. "Students involved in a threat against a JCPS school may also be disciplined in accordance with the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook."
A JCPS spokeswoman echoed the seriousness of these threats.
"The police are investigating this," Carolyn Callahan, chief communications officer for the district, said. "These things can end up with criminal charges, discipline from JCPS, so we really just want parents to talk with their students about what they're doing online and the seriousness that comes with these kind of false claims."
The district added this could make the kids nervous going to school, and it always has counselors available to ease their concerns.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.