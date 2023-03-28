LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) approved graduation dates at a school board meeting on Tuesday evening.
The state's largest school district has two options for the final day of school and graduation.
With Option 1, if there are no additional make-up days after June 1, the last student day of school will be June 1, 2023.
|Building District
|School
|Location
|Date
|Time
|1
|Brown
|School
|June 2
|Noon
|1
|Central
|Broadbent Arena
|June 2
|9 a.m.
|1
|duPont Manual
|Freedom Hall
|June 2
|4 p.m.
|1
|Pathfinder
|East Hall - KEC
|June 1
|8 p.m.
|1
|Shawnee
|School
|June 1
|5 p.m.
|2
|Atherton
|Freedom Hall
|June 5
|9 a.m.
|2
|Seneca
|Broadbent Arena
|June 2
|4 p.m.
|2
|Waggener
|East Hall - KEC
|June 2
|noon
|3
|Ballard
|Freedom Hall
|June 2
|12:30 p.m.
|3
|Eastern
|Freedom Hall
|June 1
|8 p.m.
|3
|Phoenix
|Durrett Auditorium
|June 1
|5 p.m.
|4
|Butler
|Freedom Hall
|June 2
|9 a.m.
|4
|Doss
|Broadbent Arena
|June 3
|12:30 p.m.
|4
|Pleasure Ridge Park
|Freedom Hall
|June 3
|9 a.m.
|4
|Valley
|School
|June 1
|5 p.m.
|4
|Western
|Broadbent Arena
|June 5
|9 a.m.
|5
|Fairdale
|Broadbent Arena
|June 2
|12:30 p.m.
|5
|Iroquois
|Freedom Hall
|June 2
|7:30 p.m.
|5
|Southern
|Broadbent Arena
|June 1
|5 p.m.
|6
|Breckinridge
|Durrett Auditorium
|June 2
|3 p.m.
|6
|Liberty
|Durrett Auditorium
|June 2
|noon
|6
|Louisville Male
|Freedom Hall
|June 1
|4 p.m.
|6
|Moore
|Freedom Hall
|June 5
|12:30 p.m.
|7
|Fern Creek
|Broadbent Arena
|June 3
|9 a.m.
|7
|Jeffersontown
|Broadbent Arena
|June 1
|8 p.m.
Option 2 will be effective if only one additional day is missed, which will move the last student day of school to June 2, 2023.
|Building District
|School
|Location
|Date
|Time
|1
|Brown
|School
|June 5
|Noon
|1
|Central
|Broadbent Arena
|June 3
|12:30 p.m.
|1
|duPont Manual
|Freedom Hall
|June 3
|4 p.m.
|1
|Pathfinder
|East Hall - KEC
|June 2
|8 p.m.
|1
|Shawnee
|School
|June 2
|5 p.m.
|2
|Atherton
|Freedom Hall
|June 5
|9 a.m.
|2
|Seneca
|Broadbent Arena
|June 5
|4 p.m.
|2
|Waggener
|East Hall - KEC
|June 2
|5 p.m.
|3
|Ballard
|Freedom Hall
|June 3
|12:30 p.m.
|3
|Eastern
|Freedom Hall
|June 2
|8 p.m.
|3
|Phoenix
|Durrett Auditorium
|June 2
|5 p.m.
|4
|Butler
|Freedom Hall
|June 3
|9 a.m.
|4
|Doss
|Broadbent Arena
|June 5
|12:30 p.m.
|4
|Pleasure Ridge Park
|Freedom Hall
|June 5
|4 p.m.
|4
|Valley
|School
|June 2
|5 p.m.
|4
|Western
|Broadbent Arena
|June 6
|Noon
|5
|Fairdale
|Broadbent Arena
|June 3
|9 a.m.
|5
|Iroquois
|Broadbent Arena
|June 6
|9 a.m.
|5
|Southern
|Broadbent Arena
|June 2
|5 p.m.
|6
|Breckinridge
|Durrett Auditorium
|June 5
|3 p.m.
|6
|Liberty
|Durrett Auditorium
|June 5
|9 a.m.
|6
|Louisville Male
|Freedom Hall
|June 2
|4 p.m.
|6
|Moore
|Freedom Hall
|June 5
|12:30 p.m.
|7
|Fern Creek
|Broadbent Arena
|June 5
|9 a.m.
|7
|Jeffersontown
|Broadbent Arena
|June 2
|8 p.m.
