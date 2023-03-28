LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) approved graduation dates at a school board meeting on Tuesday evening.

The state's largest school district has two options for the final day of school and graduation.

With Option 1, if there are no additional make-up days after June 1, the last student day of school will be June 1, 2023.

 Option 1
Building District SchoolLocation Date Time 
Brown School June 2 Noon 
Central Broadbent Arena June 2 9 a.m. 
duPont Manual Freedom Hall June 2 4 p.m. 
Pathfinder East Hall - KEC June 1 8 p.m. 
1Shawnee School June 1 5 p.m. 
Atherton Freedom Hall June 5 9 a.m. 
Seneca Broadbent Arena June 2 4 p.m. 
Waggener East Hall - KEC June 2 noon 
Ballard Freedom Hall June 2 12:30 p.m. 
Eastern Freedom Hall June 1 8 p.m. 
Phoenix Durrett Auditorium June 1 5 p.m. 
Butler Freedom Hall June 2 9 a.m. 
Doss Broadbent Arena June 3 12:30 p.m. 
Pleasure Ridge Park Freedom Hall June 3 9 a.m. 
Valley School June 1 5 p.m. 
Western Broadbent Arena June 5 9 a.m. 
Fairdale Broadbent Arena June 2 12:30 p.m. 
Iroquois Freedom Hall June 2 7:30 p.m. 
Southern Broadbent Arena June 1 5 p.m. 
Breckinridge Durrett Auditorium June 2 3 p.m. 
Liberty Durrett Auditorium June 2 noon 
Louisville Male Freedom Hall June 1 4 p.m. 
Moore Freedom Hall June 5 12:30 p.m. 
Fern Creek Broadbent Arena June 3 9 a.m. 
Jeffersontown Broadbent Arena June 1 8 p.m. 

Option 2 will be effective if only one additional day is missed, which will move the last student day of school to June 2, 2023.

Option 2 
Building District School Location Date Time 
1Brown SchoolJune 5 Noon 
Central Broadbent ArenaJune 3 12:30 p.m. 
duPont Manual Freedom Hall June 3 4 p.m. 
Pathfinder East Hall - KEC June 2 8 p.m. 
Shawnee School June 2 5 p.m. 
Atherton Freedom Hall June 5 9 a.m. 
Seneca Broadbent Arena June 5 4 p.m. 
Waggener East Hall - KEC June 2 5 p.m. 
Ballard Freedom Hall June 3 12:30 p.m. 
Eastern Freedom Hall June 2 8 p.m. 
Phoenix Durrett Auditorium June 2 5 p.m. 
Butler Freedom Hall June 3 9 a.m. 
Doss Broadbent ArenaJune 5 12:30 p.m. 
Pleasure Ridge Park Freedom Hall June 5 4 p.m. 
Valley School June 2 5 p.m. 
Western Broadbent Arena June 6 Noon 
Fairdale Broadbent Arena June 3 9 a.m. 
Iroquois Broadbent Arena June 6 9 a.m. 
Southern Broadbent Arena June 2 5 p.m. 
Breckinridge Durrett Auditorium June 5 3 p.m. 
Liberty Durrett Auditorium June 5 9 a.m. 
Louisville Male Freedom Hall June 2 4 p.m. 
Moore  Freedom Hall June 5 12:30 p.m. 
Fern Creek Broadbent Arena June 5 9 a.m. 
Jeffersontown Broadbent Arena June 2 8 p.m. 

