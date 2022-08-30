LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Jefferson County Board of Education lowered tax rates Tuesday for property owners in Kentucky’s largest school district.
The board set Jefferson County Public Schools’ property tax rate at 76.3 cents per $100 of assessed value for upcoming tax bills, down from 79.6 cents per $100 of assessed value last year. The board’s approval followed a public hearing in which few attended and no one spoke for or against the proposed rate.
The new rate would generate lower tax bills for those whose property values did not increase this year. The owner of a $200,000 home, for example, would owe $66 less in property taxes this year compared to 2021.
The district’s new tax rate is expected to generate $674,192,066 in revenue, and $75,353,551 of that is from new properties and assessment increases, according to board documents. JCPS expects about $35 million more property tax revenue this fiscal year compared to last year, documents show.
The new tax rate is expected to generate about 4% more revenue for JCPS, within the threshold of avoiding a voter referendum under Kentucky law.
The board’s vote represents the second year in a row that the district’s property tax rate dropped since 2020, when board members voted to raise the rate by 7 cents in anticipation of 9.5% revenue growth that year.
The district’s 2020 property tax rate, 80.6 cents per $100 of assessed value, survived a recall attempt. Property tax rates expected to generate more than 4% revenue growth can be subject to voter referendums under state law, but the Kentucky Supreme Court in June tossed out thousands of signatures on the recall petition because of erroneous, duplicate or altered entries.
The high court sided with Jefferson Circuit Judge Brian Edwards in ruling the petition fell thousands of votes short of the more than 35,000 needed at the time to put the tax rate before voters.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.