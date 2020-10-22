LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS is moving forward with a new elementary school in southwest Jefferson County.
Thursday morning, school officials and students helped break ground on the new $17 million school that will be built on a large tract of land behind Wilkerson Elementary on Johnsontown Road. The old school is 60 years old and has poor windows, poor circulation, mold and antiquated works spaces.
The Dixie Corridor Area Elementary School doesn't have a name yet, but JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio says the new 82,000 square foot building is what students and faculty deserve and it's been a long time coming. And the size of the site will allow for expansion in the future, if needed.
"This is where we are right now. But to put kids into a building -- first of all just about health, but then things like natural light, spacious classrooms, open commons areas, all improve the ability for students to be successful," Pollio says.
The state-of-the-art facility will feature two stories of classrooms, art, computer and media rooms plus plenty of open spaces for collaborative learning and outdoor classes. The gym will also serve as a tornado shelter, and the building will have energy efficient features including windows, lighting, plumbing and geothermal heating and cooling.
Pollio says only five school buildings have been built in south Louisville in a quarter century. They're renovating four buildings per year, but he says they need 40 new facilities. Pollio says the JCPS property tax hike that's on the ballot would help make that possible.
Students who would have attended Wilkerson and Watson Lane elementary schools will attend the new school, which is scheduled to open August 2022.
