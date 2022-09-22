LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As JCPS struggles with a bus driver shortage, the district also needs to hire more mechanics to ensure school buses are running safely.
John Stovall, president of Teamsters Local 783, the union that represents JCPS mechanics and bus drivers, said the district is short about a dozen mechanics.
Traymon Bartlett, a former JCPS mechanic and inspector, said the reason he and others have left is because of pay.
"They were telling us, 'Well, if you want to make more money, then just go drive a bus,'" Bartlett said. "And I did that."
For part of his time with JCPS, Bartlett would spend his eight-hour shift as a mechanic and inspector. Then he would take the front seat as a bus driver for an afternoon route.
"I wanted to make more money and they said that was the only way it was going to happen," Bartlett said.
Since leaving in April, he took a position with UPS. Bartlett said his starting pay is $34 an hour, which is a dollar more than he could ever make at JCPS.
"The schedule is not much better, but we all go to work to make money, so it was kind of a no brainer," Bartlett said.
Bartlett admits, while bus drivers deserve incentives and salary increases, so do the mechanics. Starting pay for JCPS pus drivers is about $21 an hour, and there are additional bonuses for perfect attendance every pay period, and more for drivers who take "challenging routes."
"We do the same work, you know we do our jobs, so why shouldn't we get more when everyone else is," Bartlett asked.
Stovall said raising the pay isn't an easy fix.
Starting pay for a mechanic with basic certification is around $25.
“UPS is a profit driven business, our members are paid by tax payer money," Stovall said.
A pay increase would need approval from the school board. Stovall said he's been in conversations with JCPS' Director of Transportation about the matter.
"We have in the past, like I said, where we got it raised a few years ago, so the board has done it before so we're going to petition again and see if we can get it again," said Stovall.
Bartlett said the issue needs to be settled quickly, before more people leave, and mechanics can't keep up with bus maintenance and inspections.
"They come to work and do their job everyday and just get told, 'Oh, you're high turnover, we can get more of you,' and that's really not the case," said Bartlett.
JCPS, unavailable for an interview, said delayed maintenance is not an option, because it is legally require to conduct routine maintenance.
According to JCPS, the student transportation fleet comprises of 1,250 school buses, which is the 15th largest school transportation fleet in the country.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.