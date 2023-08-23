LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Flash Dads brought some excitement to the start school at a Jefferson County Public Schools elementary school.
The group visited Engelhard Elementary School in Old Louisville on Wednesday. Around 50 men cheered, gave high fives and celebrated with students as they arrived in the morning.
Never miss a chance to smile and JCPS Flash Dads always deliver. Men from across community including @lmpd and @loukyfire are @Engelhard_Elem cheering on kids as they arrive at school. #encouragement #WeAreJCPS pic.twitter.com/bWbxzEfbaE— Mark Hebert (@markhebert502) August 23, 2023
"A lot of the students feel like superstars when they come in," one of the flash dads said. "They see fireman and police officers, doctors, lawyers, people all over the community that are only here to see them. It means the world to students. They feel like celebrities."
Flash Dads is a Diversity, Equity and Poverty program created several years ago with efforts to bring in positive male role models. The group has grown over the years.
Every school they visit each month is a complete surprise for students and staff.
