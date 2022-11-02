LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The "Flash Dads" are back, bringing smiles to start the school day.
Students at Kennedy Montessori Elementary were in for a surprise Wednesday morning when they entered the building to high fives and cheers.
The diversity program within Jefferson County Public Schools created "Flash Dads" five years ago with just a few dozen men. Now, there are more than 100.
Each month, the group goes to a different JCPS school offering encouragement to students. But which school they're going to is always a surprise for students and staff.
