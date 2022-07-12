LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the next two weeks, students at Jefferson County Public Schools can take advantage of free physicals before heading back to class.
The clinics began on Monday, July 11, and continued Tuesday at Moore High School, where dozens of students came through to get checked out for a physical exam.
"To be able to get assistance done without having to pay for it, setting an appointment, getting the paperwork and everything — this was a blessing for our family to get it done so smoothly and right before school starts," said Destiny Brown, a JCPS parent.
The free physicals are for any JCPS student.
The clinics started last year when the district saw a need for better access to sports physicals and annual exams. That's when they decided to hold a few clinics with free physicals.
This year, they expanded, with 10 clinics held at 10 different schools. There's one every day this week and next week from 9 a.m. until noon.
Dr. Eva Stone, JCPS' manager of health services, said students will have an exam just like they would at the doctor's office without the worry of providing health insurance.
"I don't think there's a high school or middle school in the district that hasn't requested to do this," Stone said. "I mention that because they struggle every year to make sure every student has access to have a physical exam and so this should not be a barrier for any child in 2022."
No appointment is required for the physicals, but parents must fill out paperwork on-site or ahead of time on the district's website, and anyone wishing to get a physical that day must be in line by noon.
There are eight more clinics left. Wednesday's clinic will take place at Seneca High School. Those clinics are:
- July 13: Seneca High School
- July 14: Ballard High School
- July 15: Eastern High School
- July 18: Waggener High School
- July 19: Butler High School
- July 20: Iroquois High School
- July 21: Fern Creek High School
- July 22: Doss High School
The first day of school for JCPS students is Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.
