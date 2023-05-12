LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A west Louisville school held a two-hour Mental Wellness Block Party Friday night.
This took place at Grace M. James Academy of Excellence as the goal was to give students and staff a mental break while they approach the busy end of the school year.
The JCPS school's block party had several mental health resources and fun activities.
Many families took time to enjoy music, food trucks and mental health booths right in the Grace James' parking lot on West Broadway.
There was popcorn, mac and cheese, snow cones and cotton candy. Some of the mental health resource booths included Home Away From Home Therapeutic Center, which offered family and individual therapy services.
Other booths like Sims Counseling and Consulting offered yoga and psychotherapy workshops.
"It's good to know because I didn't know they had so many out and different people have been asking me about the mental health programs and I told my students, 'I'll find out some information, I'll pass it along,'" Frances Cary, who attended the party, said. "I got information that I can pass on to somebody else now."
The block party was only open to Grace James families and staff.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.