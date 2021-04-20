LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a year of virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) will offer opportunities this summer for supplemental learning for students.
Offered to students from Pre-K through 12th grade, the summer learning programs plan to provide students an opportunity to grow academically, socially, emotionally and behaviorally, according to a news release announced Tuesday.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said the programs will help students prepare for next school year.
"Without a doubt, the last year has been a tremendous challenge for our students in terms of academics as well as socialization," JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said in a news release. "We must provide opportunities like never before to address a year unlike anything we've ever had in the past. These summer learning opportunities will provide powerful, personalized, interactive instruction in a variety of formats to appeals to many student interests."
With an emphasis on literacy and numeracy skills, JCPS will offer three summer learning options.
The Backpack League will offer in-person instruction for students in first through 12th grade. The Summer League is a virtual option while Specialized Camps will be tailored to fit particular interests and needs of students.
"What I would want to say to other kids who would want to be here next is, it's an amazing experience and you would love it," Love Eden, who was a summer student two years ago, said. "What I'm looking forward to this year is having more fun while getting more education."
For the first time, JCPS will also offer Camp Jumpstart, an early childhood program for current 3-year-old students focusing on social-emotional development and adaptive skills.
JCPS will continue Camp Ready for K, which can prepare up to 1,600 students for kindergarten.
The camps are available to all JCPS students and registration will be available soon.
Priority will be given to students in need of additional support.
