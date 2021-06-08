LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson Community and Technical College just introduced a new program to give free tuition to adults 25 and older.
The Jump-Start Grant is available for first-time students for the 2021-22 school year. Applicants must be federal financial aid eligible.
The program is open to residents of 10 Kentucky counties-- including Jefferson. Grant recipients must maintain a 2-point-0 GPA to renew for the spring semester.
JCTC said in a release that there is a substantial decline in adult or non-traditional students, so it wants to help all students achieve their goal of getting a higher education
"We know that in the Louisville market, there are many unfilled jobs that require some level of college education; and yet financially, so many Louisvillians aren't able to get their education started to work toward these jobs," Dr. Ty Handy, President of Jefferson Community and Technical College, said in the release. "The Jefferson Jump-Start grant is a way to break down that financial barrier for prospective students."
Jefferson Jump-Start Grant Criteria:
- First time at Jefferson, freshman or transfer
- Are at least 25 years of age by September 1, 2021
- Federal Financial Aid eligible - defined as successfully completing a FAFSA and all required steps to complete financial aid process
- Degree-Seeking Admission Status in a federal financial aid eligible program including Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, Associate of Applied Science, Diploma, and Certificates with minimum 16 credit hours
- Visiting* and non-degree seeking students are ineligible
- Have not previously earned a Bachelor's degree - students who have earned a bachelor's degree or higher are ineligible
- Kentucky resident of Bullitt, Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Jefferson, Oldham, Owen, Shelby, Spencer or Trimble counties
- Must be enrolled in a minimum of 6 credit hours at the time award is made
- Only courses required in the students' degree program are eligible
- Courses must be offered by Jefferson - tuition for courses offered by other KCTCS colleges will not be covered
- Attendance must be confirmed in all enrolled courses.
The Jefferson Jump-Start Grant is a "last-dollar" tuition grant that is only applicable for the Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 semesters and is limited to a total of 30 credit hours. Applications for the grants are being taken now. For info, click here.
