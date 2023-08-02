LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with Jefferson Technical and Community College released plans Wednesday for a $90 million revitalization project it says will transform downtown Louisville.
JCTC officials announced the launch of "Jefferson Rising" at a news briefing Wednesday afternoon, which was attended by Kentucky's lieutenant governor and Louisville's mayor.
"Downtown Louisville is truly on the cusp of some amazing revitalization right now," said Mayor Craig Greenberg. "And one of the biggest and most important projects that is happening in downtown is this project."
The first phase of the project will begin with a new science building, green space and a new parking garage on West Broadway between First and Second streets.
In a written statement, JCTC President Dr. Ty Handy called the project the "dawn of a new generation." Once the multi-year project is complete, students will enjoy modern study spaces, state-of-the-art classrooms and expanded areas for relaxation.
"It's been a long time coming," Handy said Wednesday. "We've had this central parking lot covered in cars, and we haven't felt like a college campus. And the investments we are going to make over the next three years to build new buildings on this location are going to transform this college."
The new, 40,000 square-foot academic science building will be located on the First Street side of the current lot. That building will replace the outdated Hartford Hall, which will be torn down and replaced with a math-focused academic building once the science hall is complete. The new building was made possible through a $22 million investment from the Statewide Capital Improvements Plan.
On the Second Street side, the new parking garage will feature retail space on the ground floor. It will also have a large screen facing the interstate, where JCTC will feature messages for the community as people enter downtown. Many involved believe the new campus will reshape the entrance into the city.
The centerpiece between the science building and parking garage will be a large green space. It will include an outdoor classroom, lawn, and rec space, which will feature a disc golf basket.
All of these changes not only benefit students on campus, but kick off a dramatic downtown landscape change within the "LOUMED" partnership to revitalize a large portion of downtown.
“We know our LOUMED partners are looking at significant investments in this neighborhood," said Handy. "We just hope it's infectious and it moves throughout the downtown area, because Louisville deserves a thriving downtown."
The state, JCTC, as well as private donors are all contributing to the $90 million dollar price tag.
JCTC's president says it'll take about five years for the entire project to be completed, but they hope to start construction on the new science building this October. He adds construction on the parking garage should begin in the next few weeks.
