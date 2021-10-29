LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual tradition returned Friday to Jeffersontown High School just in time for Halloween.
WDRB photojournalist Dominik Fuhrmann covered the classroom experiments.
Missy Payne, a chemistry teacher at the Jefferson County Public School, showcased chemistry with Halloween-themed experiments. It's her 28th year of teaching the Halloween lesson, which feature reactions and physical changes to elements.
Payne said it's a sensory lesson that helps students feel what's happening in front of them.
"We always try to find ways to get people excited about chemistry," Payne said. "I wanted to get more and more demonstrations. I started searching best demonstrations that I thought fit the theme of Halloween."
Pumpkins were blown up and set on fire during the lesson.
"It's very interactive," said Adam Wilkerson, a senior at Jeffersontown High School. "I love how she is able to get the children to interact with the class. It's an interesting subject, seeing all the explosions and everything happen in real time and all the interesting parts of chemistry. I think it is fun to watch."
