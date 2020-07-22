LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville High School will begin the 2020-21 school year with virtual classes from July 29 through Aug. 4, Greater Clark County Schools announced Wednesday. In-person classes will begin Aug. 5.
The school district also announced that Jeffersonville's freshman orientation event scheduled for Monday, July 27, has been canceled.
"Counselors are working to create a virtual orientation," the district said in a post on its Facebook page. "Information will be shared in the coming days."
Students will be provided drive-thru breakfast and lunch options, according to the district, which said more details will be release in the coming days.
The Clark County Health Department said all athletics practices will be allowed to continue as scheduled.
"A small percentage of people" associated with the high school will be quarantined after Clark County health officials conducted COVID-19 contact tracing, GCCS officials said in the Facebook post.
"As part of our mitigation efforts, extensive cleaning will be completed which includes electrostatic spraying and disinfecting all surfaces throughout the building," officials said in the Facebook post. "These practices will occur on a regular basis, even when school resumes."
Students with Chromebooks can contact the school at chobson@gccschools.com, officials said.
