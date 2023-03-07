LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill to protect religious rights of teachers passed through a panel of Kentucky lawmakers Tuesday morning.
But there was some pushback to House Bill 547, which would prohibit a school district from punishing employees for expressing their religion. Some lawmakers asked why is the bill necessary, because freedom of religion is protected under the First Amendment.
One of the bill's sponsors, Rep. Chris Fugate, D-Chavies, said it strengthens that right in Kentucky and should provide relief for teachers wanting to express their religion.
"This is a piece of legislation that, hopefully, will embolden those Christian teachers who are not ashamed of their faith but who, out of fear, do not say anything about their faith," Fugate said.
The ACLU of Kentucky testified Tuesday, saying the bill is broad and should be clarified.
The bill would next need to be voted on in the full House.
