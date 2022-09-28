LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Department of Education has awarded $15 million to Kentucky schools.
The grant is part of a nearly $1 billion initiative aimed at supporting safe and healthy learning environments.
Kentucky's Department of Education will decide how much money each district in the state will get.
Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said recognizing and funding mental health is a step in the right direction.
"We often blame it on the pandemic, but (I) think the pandemic has exacerbated the problem. But, I'm proud to say that I believe, at the federal level, state level and local level, we are now identifying and funding programs that are going to provide safe schools to our students," Pollio said.
The superintendent said JCPS will use the money to identify students' mental and social needs then financially support plans to help train staff and the community.
