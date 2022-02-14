LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An elementary school in eastern Jefferson County is closed Monday because it has no heat.
In a release, Jefferson County Public Schools said Stopher Elementary School said water was found in the gas lines leading to the building early Monday, so the school is without heat.
A letter sent to families and staff said LG&E was called and is working on the problem, which is expected to take several hours to repair. JCPS said it hopes Stopher will be back in school on Tuesday.
All students and school staff will get an excused absence for the missed day. JCPS apologized for the late notice.
Stopher is the only school affected. All other JCPS schools are in session and on a regular schedule.
