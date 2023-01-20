LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bates Elementary School in Fern Creek was awarded the Purple Star Award on Friday.
The award is given to a Kentucky school that shows a major commitment to support students and families connected to the military.
The award was presented by Louisville's First Lady Rachel Greenberg, along with representatives from the Purple Star Organization and Kentucky Department of Military Affairs.
"For me, taking care of our students, most through social and emotional needs, takes precedence over everything. So this is just one more layer of making sure that their needs are met," said principal Alecia Dunn.
Jefferson County's next Purple Star Award will be given to Chenoweth Elementary.
Copyright 2023. WDRB Media. All rights reserved.