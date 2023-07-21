LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville law firm is helping kids get ready to go back to school.
Winton and Hiestand handed out hundreds of free backpacks Friday at their location on Baxter Avenue.
With a new school year right around the corner, the backpacks were filled with necessary school supplies such as notebooks, folders and pouches with pens, erasers and pencils.
People lined up along the street waiting to get their backpacks.
"Oh I wait for this every year. This is my fourth year doing this," organizer Meghan Stovall said. "It's so fun to meet people you wouldn't normally get to have discussions with and give back and that's what we like to do here at Winton and Hiestand."
With breakfast being the most important meal of the day, each bag also came with a box of Snoop Cereal.
This was the law firm's fifth year doing the backpack giveaway.
