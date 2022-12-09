LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville preschools gathered more than 4,500 canned goods to donate to a local charity.
According to a news release Friday, Primrose School at Old Henry Crossing and Primrose School of East Louisville donated 4,691 canned goods to Eastern Area Community Ministries through the Caring and Giving Food Drive.
This was done to help with local food insecurity.
"Experience-based lessons of service and compassion are woven throughout our curriculum, which guides our teachers and families as they nurture good citizens in the classroom, in the home, and in the community," Jo Kirchner, CEO of Primrose Schools, said in a news release.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.