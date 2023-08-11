LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's only Historically Black College and University (HBCU) now has a little sister.
In just a few days, school bells will be ringing at Coleman Preparatory Academy.
"I think it's gonna be great," Erica Linear, a teacher, said.
Teachers like Linear and Amy Azbill have spent the last few weeks getting their classrooms ready for students.
"We're here trying to get the last-minute things done, set up before the school year starts," Azbill said.
The school year officially starts in just a few days.
"We're putting the final touches, you know, getting ready for students to come on Monday," Asa Coleman, co-founder of Coleman Prep Academy, said.
Coleman Prep Academy is a pre-K through eighth grade private school built on the principles of HBCUs, but everyone is welcome.
"HBCU is historically Black, but they have always accepted any student who wanted to come and we are no different," Coleman said.
This will be the school's third year, but the first in its new home on South 16th Street in Louisville's California Neighborhood.
"I think it's really great to be in this neighborhood," Coleman said. "I think having the park next door is amazing."
Coleman said the move was inspired by a conversation with senior pastor of St. Stephen Baptist Church, Rev. Dr. Kevin Cosby.
"We chatted a bit and he said 'Hey, we love this, like we would love this. I think my church would love it,'" Coleman said.
Cosby is also president of the historic Simmons College of Kentucky, one of Kentucky's two HBCUs.
"Seeing the HBCU and inspiration of the school really is what attracted me because I always wanted to go to an HBCU," Coleman said.
"I'm here to support Coleman," LaFayette Cowden IV said. "I'm here to support my grandkids."
Cowden has two grandchildren who will be attending Coleman Prep, and said he's excited to know part of their history won't be ignored.
"It was definitely imperative that we teach our kids the true story so that we know where we come from and where we're going," he said.
To learn more about Coleman Prep, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.