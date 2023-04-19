LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fights broke out three consecutive mornings in the cafeteria at Louisville Male High School, Principal Willie Foster said in an email to parents Wednesday.
Foster said the fight Wednesday morning ended in one student receiving "minor injuries."
"As you can understand, this behavior is unacceptable and does not meet our standards or expectations for student behavior," Foster said in the message to parents.
Foster said Male will increase building security to limit foot traffic in the hallways, and students involved in the fights will be disciplined in accordance with the handbook.
"I am asking you to talk with your student about the consequences of fighting and remind them to respect one another, both inside and outside of the classroom," Foster said. "If there are ever issues between students or groups of students that you know of, please let an administrator know. Our counselors and mental health practitioners are always available to talk with students."
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.