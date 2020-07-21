BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- Meade County School District has pushed its start date back and will now begin classes for students on Aug. 25.
A video posted to the district's Facebook page on Tuesday morning confirmed the date change.
In the video, Superintendent Mark Martin says the school board voted to approve the new start date during a special called meeting on Tuesday. Martin said the date is still subject to change for in-person instruction.
“We will only return on Aug. 25 if it is safe for our students and our staff," he said.
As he explained in the video, Aug. 25 will be the start date for students learning online and in the traditional classroom setting.
Martin said during the first week of school, there will be a phased approach inside the buildings. He said on Aug. 25 and 26, half of the grade levels would return, while the other half would return Aug. 27 and 28.
“This will give us an opportunity to practice our morning arrivals," he said.
All students attending school through the traditional, in-person setting will go to school together beginning Aug. 31.
Martin said the Meade County School District will continue to monitor the situation with COVID-19 and adjust plans based on state and local recommendations.
Click here for a link to the district's 'back to school' website.
