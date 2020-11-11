LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany-Floyd County Schools is dealing with a bus driver shortage, according to a letter Superintendent Dr. Brad Snyder sent to parents Wednesday.
Snyder said shorter bus routes have now combined, and some drivers have been asked to take on two routes, "which causes delay in student arrival." In other instances, he said mechanics and supervisors have been asked to drive.
"We are operating within an 'all-hands-on-deck' situation," Snyder writes. "Someday soon, we may not be able to staff all vacant routes. If and when this happens, we want to encourage all families to find alternative ways to get your child to school.
"If you cannot find transportation, please contact your school to participate in virtual instruction."
Snyder said the district is "actively recruiting" and "constantly looking for qualified individuals." To apply, interested candidates should call the district's transportation department at 812-542-4707.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.