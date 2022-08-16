LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new dorm opened Tuesday on the University of Louisville campus.
Simply named, "New Residence Hall," the building will be home to 450 first-year students. It has private study rooms, a game room, a kitchen and several laundry areas.
It also have private bathrooms for each room.
"We know students, especially in their first year, thrive when they are immersed in the college experience," Lori Stewart Gonzalez, interim president of UofL, said in a news release. "This new hall and its twin neighbor place 900 first-year students as close as they can be to the Swain Student Activities Center, the Interfaith Center, Ekstrom Library, numerous classroom buildings and our beautiful outdoor spaces."
NRH will also be home to UofL's new center where students can find job opportunities.
This is the second residence hall to open at UofL in two years, and soon, UofL Athletics will celebrate the opening of the new 128-bed Denny Crum residence hall near the basketball practice gym.
