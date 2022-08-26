LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students and staff at Wilkerson Elementary School students will move into a new $17 million facility Sept. 12, the school announced Friday.
In a letter dated Friday and posted to the school's Facebook page, Wilkerson Elementary Principal Sara Alvey said the new school on Johnsontown Road, which twice failed building inspections mostly because of roofing issues, received a temporary certificate of occupancy and would open for classes Sept. 12.
Jefferson County Public Schools said in a news release that the building passed an inspection by Louisville Metro on Thursday.
"We cannot wait for our students, staff, and families to experience the 82,532-square foot, $17 million Wilkerson Elementary School," Alvey said in the letter. "We promise you the wait was worth it!"
Staff will begin moving into the building during Labor Day week, according to the letter. Wilkerson Elementary classes have been held in the former Watson Lane Elementary building since the start of the 2022-23 school year Aug. 10.
"Thank you for your patience, understanding, and support during the first few weeks of school," Alvey said in the letter. "We know not starting the year in your brand new, state-of-the-art building has been disappointing, but you have made the best of the situation."
JCPS consolidated Wilkerson Elementary and Watson Lane Elementary schools in the new building. Watson Lane Elementary closed at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
Some work, mostly exterior, remains on the new Wilkerson Elementary, but the district does not expect that to affect classes, according to the news release.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.