LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After the COVID-19 pandemic took many students out of the traditional classroom, many are still trying to catch up.
A southern Indiana school district has started a new program called Dragon PALS to help those students get back on track.
"The biggest reasons I wanted to do this is just because we can all kind of see the effects of COVID," Kim Mobley, a kindergarten teacher at Silver Creek Primary School, said.
The nonprofit Silver Creek Dragons Foundation provides a wraparound service for students — offering kindergarten through 12th grade students daytime and after-school support in math and reading.
"It is a huge issue," Dragon PALS building leader Kim LaMaster, said. "These students have faced uncertain circumstances in their lives in this short amount of time. So we're closing that learning gap day-by-day, not only in school, but after school in our programs."
The program began in August through a $1.2 million state learning recovery grant. Approximately 600 students have participated in the program, and 400 are currently enrolled, according to school officials.
Student growth is tracked individually so their particular needs can be targeted. Teachers determine the after-school groups by placing students with similar needs together, creating intentional learning to be as effective as possible.
Eleven people have been hired from outside the school district, and dozens of teachers within the district, like Mobley, to help curb student learning gaps during Dragon PALS. Any outside employees hired have a bachelors degree, and if it's not in education, they have a mentor.
"They're putting their hearts and souls into this programming to help get these students caught up and it's just, it's very humbling and very encouraging," Rachel Bright, executive director of Dragon PALS, said.
Bus drivers have also been working overtime to make sure transportation isn't an obstacle for students in Dragon PALS.
"We have wonderful people within our district that's willing to step up and help out to meet our needs of the students and definitely shows it's a collaborative effort, and we simply couldn't do it without every person helping," LaMaster said. "By having transportation available for these students - it was a game changer."
Bright said there has been good academic growth at every school level — particularly in 75% of primary students and in 90% of middle school students.
The funding is available through May 2023, and those involved in the program are hopeful for what Dragon PALS can accomplish in that time.
"This is changing the trajectory of these students' lives," Bright said. "You know, because if, when you fall behind, it's kind of like a domino effect. You just keep falling behind more and more. And this will allow them to get caught up and have better footing going forward."
Bright adds that the program also invests in teacher development and allots funding for teacher supplies.
