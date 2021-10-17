LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The optional 'Test to Stay' program for Jefferson County Public Schools began on Sunday.
If a JCPS student or employee is close contact of someone with COVID-19, they now have the option to not quarantine. They would have to take a COVID-19 test every night for seven days.
If the individual has a negative result, they can come back to school or work the next day.
Free testing will be offered at middle and high schools and other locations in the afternoon and evenings every Sunday through Thursday.
The separate 'Test to Play' program for JCPS begins on Nov. 1. If a student is participating in an extracurricular activity or sport, they will be required to take a weekly COVID-19 test.
JCPS has more information and a list of testing locations on their website.
