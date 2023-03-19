LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of the best young esport gamers in the Louisville area gathered at Bellarmine University this weekend.
About 170 gamers from 15 high schools gathered in Bellarmine's Frazier Hall competing in games like "League of Legends," "Rocket League" and "Super Smash Bros."
The tournament is the first of its kind in Kentucky and brought what fans expect from professional esports competitions to the high school level.
Last fall, Bellarmine unveiled a minor in esports and the tournament is modeled after a weekend basketball tournament but in person.
"It is really the first of its kind because these kids never really get together to play these esports games," Ben Sobczyk, director of esports at Bellarmine, said. "Most of the games that happen even at the KHSAA level all happen at home or at the schools."
Esports is an official sport of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.
