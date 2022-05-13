LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) principal writes that an adult found a way inside of Western High School, looking to start a fight with a student on Friday.
Shively Police and JCPS security responded to an incident at the school around 8:40 a.m.
In a letter sent to parents and students, Western principal Anthony Sieg said an unauthorized adult came into the school to start a fight with a student. It led to a fight in a hallway, which was broken up by school staff.
No one was injured, but police say the woman was taken to the hospital because of an unrelated medical condition. Three Shively Police officers responded to the incident at the school on Rockford Lane.
Sieg said students remained in classrooms and continued their instructional day. A district spokesperson told WDRB that JCPS will file a trespassing charge against the woman.
It's the second fight involving an adult entering a JCPS high school in the past seven weeks. On March 23, an adult and students got into a fight inside of Ballard High School.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.