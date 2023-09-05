LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Greatness" and "belonging" are two words that perfectly sum up the purpose of two of Louisville's best schools.
The principals of two groundbreaking Jefferson County Public schools — Dr. Monica Hunter, principal of W.E.B. Dubois Academy, and LaTonya Frazier-Goatley, the new principal of Grace James Academy of Excellence — sat down with WDRB Mornings Tuesday to discuss their roadmap to success.
"I've been with the district for about 17 years, the principal of DuBois Academy for two years," Hunter shared. "And before that, I was an academic instruction coach and an assistant principal. And I'm so excited to be the leader of an all-male institution because I'm a boy mom. So it's a natural fit."
"I've been with the district since 1999, an elementary teacher, coach," Frazier-Goatley said. "I've done some district work as well. And I've been at Grace James for the past five years, but this is my first year as principal."
Both schools are one of a kind, not just locally but nationally. They started as an experiment of sorts but have become much more.
"One thing that we can say is that our students are outgrowing their demographics that mirror our school and the students that are there," Hunter said. "So we're outgrowing, we're outperforming academically. And socially, I think that we've done great things to make sure they're well-rounded socially and emotionally. We really target the needs of our students on a day to day basis."
Grace James Academy has enjoyed similar success under the leadership of Frazier-Goatley, who started there as a vice principal.
"So very similar things to what Dr. Hunter said," she said. "We are definitely growing, making that sense of belonging, which is the reason we were both charged to exist. So our kids are definitely showing that they want to be at school which is number one."
On Friday, Sept. 8, both schools are coming together to host a dance.
"I talked to my sixth-graders last week," Hunter said. "And one of boys raised his hand and said, 'Dr. Hunter, does that mean we get to dance with girls?' And I said 'yes!'"
The girls at Grace Academy are also excited, Frazier-Goatley said. "
They're stopping me in the hallway, looking for flyers, and can't wait to get there," she said. "They're looking forward to this event."
W.E.B. DuBois Academy is also holding its Beautillion fundraising event Nov. 18 at 5:30 at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, "and we're excited because it's not the traditional Beautillion, it's an Afro-centric Beautillion," Hunter said. "So we want you all to purchase your tickets for $50 apiece. And we also have tables for $350 for sponsorship. Wear your best African formal attire. We don't want to give anything away, but if you've seen 'Coming to America' — the marriage scene — that's what we're going to mimic."
