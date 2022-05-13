LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Middle school students in a class at Christian Academy of Louisville (CAL) were assigned to write a letter to a "homosexual friend" in disapproval of their lifestyle.
The assignment asks students to show the friend, from the Bible, reason and personal friendship "that God's design for them is good," "that homosexuality will not bring them satisfaction," and "that you love them even though you don't approve of their lifestyle."
According to CAL Superintendent Darin A. Long, the assignment was part of a unit of study that discusses "what are humans and where is their identity."
Modern day education assignment at Christian Academy of Louisville. Middle school. Write a letter to your homosexual friend explaining why it’s wrong. Shameful. #stopthehate pic.twitter.com/UdgXv3FEBA— JP Davis (@kyjpdavis) May 13, 2022
The assignment directs students that their letter "should be lovingly and compassionately" speak truth to the friend that "does not approve of any sin. Instead, try to persuade them of the goodness of God's design."
Scripture and "logical argument" to persuade the homosexual student is how the assignment was graded.
The assignment was part of a middle school Bible elective class, according to Long.
"Moving forward, we will review this assignment to ensure there is clarity in its purpose and language," Long said.
Screenshots of the assignment prompted criticism on social media from LGBTQ+ advocates in Louisville.
